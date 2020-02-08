Family Series: Judy Moody & Stink - Rapid City

Feb 8, 2020 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

The Performing Arts Center of Rapid City presents Arts Power touring production of Judy Moody & Stink, part of the 4th Annual Family Series. As usual, Judy is in a mood. After seeing her classmate’s picture on the front page of the newspaper, Judy wants to be famous and sets off to find fame and happiness. All the while, Stink and his foul-smelling sneakers become a real distraction as he vies for the coveted Golden Clothespin Award. The Judy Moody Book Series has appeared on the Best Seller Lists for Publishers Weekly, USA Today, and Book Sense.

The Family Series consists of four diverse events designed to allow local families to experience live performing arts together.

Fee: $8