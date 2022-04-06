Family Series: Sons of Mystro
Apr 6, 2022 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Part of PACRC’s 5th Annual Family Series, Sons of Mystro bring a fun and unique take on music to the historic stage. Born in South Florida to a Jamaican father and Barbadian mother, Malcolm, 23, and his 20-year old brother Umoja learned to play violin through South Florida’s public school system, and attended Dillard High School for the Performing Arts. Together, these brothers are Sons of Mystro. They use their violins to interpret reggae classics, American pop songs and their own creations accompanied by a DJ & a drummer.
“Our protégés, Sons of Mystro are an innovative musical force that is ready to take the world by storm.”-Black Violin
Fee: PAY WHAT YOU WILL
|Location:
|Historic Theatre, Performing Arts Center of Rapid City
|Map:
|601 Columbus St., Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|6053941786
|Email:
|info@performingartsrc.org
|Website:
|http://performingartsrc.org/events/family-series-sons-of-mystro/
The Family Series is a collection of diverse events programmed for local families to experience the joy of live performing arts together. All events in the Family Series are Pay What You Will – making these events accessible to all in our community.
