Father's Day at Thunder Road

Jun 16, 2019 12:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Give Dad the gift of FUN this Father’s Day with a family trip to Thunder Road! On Sunday, June 16th Dads receive a FREE attraction of their choice!

 

Fee: $Dads get a FREE attraction of their choice


Location:   Wylie Thunder Road
Map:   Wylie Park, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   605-225-8541
Website:   http://https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/

All Dates:
Wylie Thunder Road
