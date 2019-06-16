Father's Day at Thunder Road
Jun 16, 2019 12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Give Dad the gift of FUN this Father’s Day with a family trip to Thunder Road! On Sunday, June 16th Dads receive a FREE attraction of their choice!
Fee: $Dads get a FREE attraction of their choice
|Location:
|Wylie Thunder Road
|Map:
|Wylie Park, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-8541
|Website:
|http://https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/
All Dates:
Jun 16, 2019 12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
