Feed Your Mind: Strengthening Our Democracy: Remembering History by Shining a Spotlight on the Ku Klux Klan in South Dakota

Oct 4, 2024 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

South Dakota author Arley Fadness, author of "The Ku Klux Klan in South Dakota", will join us for Feed Your Mind on Friday, October 4. In this presentation, Fadness exposes the Invisible Empire of the KKK in the Rushmore State. The murder of a Catholic priest in Lead, the recruitment of KKK member at the Homestake Gold Mine, and the role of Gutzon Borglum as a white supremacist in the Ku Klux Klan are but a few eye-openers in this power point presentation. In contrast to the tenets and practices of the Ku Klux Klan we celebrate our Democracy - equality, diversity, freedom, and voting. Join us at the Mead Museum at 12 PM on Friday, October 4 for this interesting program! Feed Your Mind is a free-will donation program that is open to the public.



This presentation was made possible by a grant from the South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate program of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The views expressed in this presentation may not necessarily represent the views of the Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Fee: $Free-will donation