Feed Your Mind: The Lewis & Clark Legacy in South Dakota - Yankton

Aug 2, 2024 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

As of May 14, 2024, it has been 220 years since the start of the Lewis & Clark Expedition. Over the 2 and 1/2 year-long expedition, the Corps of Discovery passed through 16 modern-day states. One of those states is our home state of South Dakota. South Dakota Historian Brad Tennant will join us at Feed Your Mind on Friday, August 2 at 12 PM to discuss Lewis & Clark's legacy in South Dakota. Feed Your Mind is a free-will donation event that is open to the public, held at the Mead Museum.

This presentation was made possible by a grant from the South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate program of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The views expressed in this presentation may not necessarily represent the views of the Council and the National Endowment of the Humanities.

 

Fee: $Free-will donation


Location:   Mead Museum
Map:   82 Mickelson Drive, Yankton, South Dakota 57078
Phone:   605-665-3898
Email:   info@meadbuilding.org
Website:   https://www.meadbuilding.org/

All Dates:
Aug 2, 2024 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Learn about Lewis & Clarks Legacy in South Dakota.

Mead Museum
82 Mickelson Drive, Yankton, South Dakota 57078

