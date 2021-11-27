Festival of Lights Parade

Nov 27, 2021 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Join us for this dazzling nighttime parade as it travels through downtown Rapid City amidst sparkling lights and huge crowds! From horse-drawn carriages to amazing displays on flatbed trucks, the Festival of Lights Parade delights crowds of over 30,000 and is the premier winter event in the Black Hills.

This spectacular event, which has earned its reputation as the premier winter event in the Black Hills, is made possible by businesses and organizations throughout the City. The Parade provides a terrific opportunity to show your holiday spirit and leadership in our community. The Festival of Lights parade began as a project of the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Rapid City Class of 1996, and is still hosted by LRC alumni as well as other volunteers. We look forward to seeing you at the Season’s Brightest Event.