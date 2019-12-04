Festival of Trees - Lead
Dec 4, 2019 - Dec 5, 2019
Festival of Trees Vintage Holiday Celebration at the Historic Homestake Opera House
December 4
4-7 pm: Open house — bring your family for cookies, entertainment and free photos with Santa. Open theater tour with tree and wreath preview for auction.
December 5
5-7 pm: Enjoy hors d'oeuvres, hot & cold beverages and laughs — plust an appearance from Santa at the dual Lead and Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Mixer.
5-7 pm: Silent auction and raffle
6:30-8 pm: Winners of People’s Choice Best Tree and Best Wreath and the Live Auction!
Admission is by donation to the Historic Homestake Opera House, pet food for the Twin City Animal Shelter or people food for The Lord’s Cupboard.
|Location:
|Historic Homestake Opera House
|Map:
|313 West Main Street, PO Box 412, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-2067
|Email:
|hhohoffice@gmail.com
Vintage holiday celebration, Chamber mixers, silent auction
