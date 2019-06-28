Fishing For A Cure - Chamberlain
Jun 28, 2019 - Jun 29, 2019
Ladies-only fishing tournament. 2-4 person teams, $100/team. Rules meeting Friday night at 6 pm at The Smoking Mule. Calcutta, raffles, live and silent auctions to follow. Boats launch Saturday at 8 am, weigh ins at 2 pm.
All proceeds raised benefit local cancer patients in the 3 county area of Brule, Buffalo and Lyman Counties.
|Location:
|American Creek Marina
|Map:
|E Glen Ave, Chamberlain, SD 57325
|Phone:
|605-730-1967
|Email:
|kelli@midstatesd.net
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/Fishing-For-A-Cure-Ladies-Fishing-Tournament-172893423250530/
