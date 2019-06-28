Share |

Fishing For A Cure - Chamberlain

Jun 28, 2019 - Jun 29, 2019

Ladies-only fishing tournament. 2-4 person teams, $100/team. Rules meeting Friday night at 6 pm at The Smoking Mule. Calcutta, raffles, live and silent auctions to follow. Boats launch Saturday at 8 am, weigh ins at 2 pm.

All proceeds raised benefit local cancer patients in the 3 county area of Brule, Buffalo and Lyman Counties. 

 


Location:   American Creek Marina
Map:   E Glen Ave, Chamberlain, SD 57325
Phone:   605-730-1967
Email:   kelli@midstatesd.net
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/Fishing-For-A-Cure-Ladies-Fishing-Tournament-172893423250530/

All Dates:
Jun 28, 2019 - Jun 29, 2019

Fishing tournament for ladies only.

American Creek Marina
American Creek Marina 57325 E Glen Ave, Chamberlain, SD 57325

Search All Events By Day

June (2019)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable