Flandreau Rodeo Days 2022

Jun 3, 2022 - Jun 4, 2022

GRAB FUN BY THE HORNS AT FLANDREAU RODEO DAYS

Enjoy the event that’s been hailed as ‘best rodeo’ two years in a row!

Flandreau Rodeo Days is back and promising two full days of fun and excitement for the whole family.

Sanctioned SDRA, MRA, NRCA & MIDSTATE; JR Bareback & Saddle Bronc - sanctioned High Plains

Children’s Activity Area 11 am - 5 pm | Slack 11 am | Mutton Bustin 5 pm | Grand Entry 6 pm | Rodeo 6:30 pm

$10 Early Bird Admission (purchase at the Gift Shop or online at flandreaurodeodays.com); $15 Gate Admission, Kids 10 & Under FREE!

Entertainment: June 3rd & June 4th Brianna Helbling