Flandreau Rodeo Days 2022
Jun 3, 2022 - Jun 4, 2022
GRAB FUN BY THE HORNS AT FLANDREAU RODEO DAYS
Enjoy the event that’s been hailed as ‘best rodeo’ two years in a row!
Flandreau Rodeo Days is back and promising two full days of fun and excitement for the whole family.
Sanctioned SDRA, MRA, NRCA & MIDSTATE; JR Bareback & Saddle Bronc - sanctioned High Plains
Children’s Activity Area 11 am - 5 pm | Slack 11 am | Mutton Bustin 5 pm | Grand Entry 6 pm | Rodeo 6:30 pm
$10 Early Bird Admission (purchase at the Gift Shop or online at flandreaurodeodays.com); $15 Gate Admission, Kids 10 & Under FREE!
Entertainment: June 3rd & June 4th Brianna Helbling
|Location:
|Rodeo Grounds - across from Royal River Casino
|Map:
|607 S Veterans St Flandreau, SD 57028
|Phone:
|605-997-3746
|Website:
|http://www.flandreaurodeodays.com
All Dates:
Jun 3, 2022 - Jun 4, 2022
