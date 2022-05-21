Fruhlingsfest
May 21, 2022 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
It’s time to welcome warmer weather in the Black Hills at Main Street Square’s ninth annual spring fest with local merchants, microbrews, live music and more. A perfect outing for friends and families of all ages, our 21+ guests can also enjoy carefully curated flights and selections in our Beverage Garden.
Valid ID is required for the consumption of alcohol | Pre-sale is not available for this event
|Location:
|Main Street square
|Map:
|512 Main St Suite 980, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|Info@mainstreersquarerc.com
|Website:
|https://mainstreetsquare.org/
All Dates:
