Fun After Dark - Aberdeen

Nov 15, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm

As the sun sets, the fun begins at Fun After Dark! Join us for Friday night fun at our exclusive 18+ event on November 15 from 8PM – 11PM.

For $29.99, get Unlimited Attractions, Unlimited Arcade Games*, 1 Drink Ticket, and participate in thrilling trivia and game competitions. Join us to test your knowledge, have fun, and win awesome prizes. Don’t miss out on the exhilarating nightlife at Allevity!
*No points on games. Crane Games not included.

 

Fee: $29.99


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   info@allevity.fun
Website:   https://www.allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
Nov 15, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm

As the sun sets, the fun begins at Fun After Dark! Join us for Friday night fun at our exclusive 18+ event on November 15 from 8PM – 11PM.For $29.99, get Unlimited Attractions, Unlimited Arcade Games*, 1 Drink Ticket, and participate in thrilling trivia and game competitions. Join us to test your knowledge, have fun, and win awesome prizes. Don’t miss out on the exhilarating nightlife at ...
Allevity Entertainment
Allevity Entertainment 57401 130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Search All Events By Day

November (2024)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable