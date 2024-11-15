Fun After Dark - Aberdeen

Nov 15, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm

As the sun sets, the fun begins at Fun After Dark! Join us for Friday night fun at our exclusive 18+ event on November 15 from 8PM – 11PM.



For $29.99, get Unlimited Attractions, Unlimited Arcade Games*, 1 Drink Ticket, and participate in thrilling trivia and game competitions. Join us to test your knowledge, have fun, and win awesome prizes. Don’t miss out on the exhilarating nightlife at Allevity!

*No points on games. Crane Games not included.

Fee: $29.99