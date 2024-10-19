Gallantly Forward Gala - Rapid CIty

Oct 19, 2024 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Social / Music / Dinner / Program / Silent & Live Auction



Date: Saturday -19 October 2024



Time: Doors open at 5 PM



Location: The Monument / LaCroix Hall - Rapid City, SD 57701



Dear Supporter of our Heroes:



We are honored to invite you to our 11th annual Gallantly Forward Gala. It's a special night dedicated to raising awareness and support for our brave warriors who are dealing with the challenges of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).



The evening will include a social hour, dinner, an inspiring program, silent and live auctions, and a musical performance by the Starfellows (2 Brothers - 1 Piano). The doors will open at 5:00 p.m., and the program will start promptly at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance.



If you cannot attend, please consider sponsoring a veteran or donating an item for our auctions. Your contribution, in any form, is vital to our mission.



This event is deeply meaningful to us. Sergeant Colton Levi Derr, who bravely fought PTSD, tragically lost his life to suicide on April 28, 2012. His military leadership nicknamed him ‘Delta Derr’ as they had never seen a tougher soldier. Sentiments shared by his brothers-in-arms recognized him as a leader, mentor, and brother to all. Though he battled PTSD during his final deployment, Colton kept his struggles to himself and appeared dauntless to his fellow soldiers. His loss reminds us of the silent battles many face. Every day, more than 20 veterans die by suicide, which is an alarming and heartbreaking reality.



The Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation was established in 2012 to support fellow veterans like Colton. Our mission is to advocate for veterans, provide assistance, and raise public awareness of their challenges when they return home. The battle doesn't end when the war is over.



Please consider joining us in this vital cause and standing with our warriors. Together, we can make a meaningful difference.



With respect and gratitude,



Haley Austin Derr

Fee: $35