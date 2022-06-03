The Goodwin Lodge & Music Hall is proud to premiere the new dinner theater production of "Dakota Prairie Wild West Show" written by our proprietor Dana Morris!

This western show takes place in 1878 when Goodwin was founded, and features over 40 of your favorite old western songs... such as "Back in the Saddle Again", "Home, Home on the Range", "Country Roads" and many more, This jammed packed musical review features 4 cast members (Dakota Duke, Miss Vera Mae, Billy Bob & Barbara Jean) who take you on a country western journey of the wild west in the Dakotas in the 1880s!

It features a live band, and a 3 course meal, and a special person each night will be deputized as the Goodwin Deputy! Dinner Theater is happening all summer in Goodwin, and we have a table waiting up front with your name on it! So grab your partner and head to Goodwin this summer for a fun night of music and good grub with the whole family! Yeehaw!!!