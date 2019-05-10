Great American Book Festival - Rapid City

May 11, 2019

The Great American Book Festival is a dynamic literary event featuring authors from around the globe. There will be storytellers, author readings, book signings, author and vendor booths, arts and crafts booths, music and dance performances, food vendors and face painting.

The GABfest Writers' Conference & GABfest Lit Walk will be held in conjunction with the book festival. Writers' Conference sessions include:

Authors' Round Table Panel Discussions - Literary Classics award-winning authors

Paths to Self Publishing - Avoiding Costly Mistakes by Branch Isole

Breathing Life into Your Book - Book Marketing Strategies by Dawn Nelson

Helping Your Book Soar - Writing Tips & Strategies by Lisa Reinicke

The Science of Publishing - Finding an Agent & Getting Published by Jacob M. Appel

From Flat to Funny - Revising for Humor by Dorothy Rosby

One-on-One Private Agent Pitch Session with Queressa Robinson of the Nelson Literary Agency*

The GABfest Lit Walk on May 10 is a pub crawl that explores the joys of literature and libations.

6:00 pm — Lit Jeopardy at the Firehouse Wine Cellars

7:15 pm — Lit Trivia at Wobbly Bobby British Pub

8:30 pm — Author readings and live music pairings at the Hay Camp Event Center