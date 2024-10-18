Halloween Fun After Dark (Ages 18+) - Aberdeen
Oct 18, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
It’s spooky season at Allevity! Join us for a Halloween-themed Fun After Dark on Friday, October 18 from 8 PM – 11 PM! At this spooktacular 18+ event enjoy Unlimited Attractions, Unlimited Arcade Games*, Halloween-themed drinks, Haunted Laser Tag, and 1 drink ticket for beer or wine** for only $29.99! Plus, dress up in your cute and creepy costumes because there will be a fang-tastic Costume Contest!
This frighteningly fun night includes an array of thrilling attractions including Mini Bowling, Spin Zone Bumper Cars, Laser Tag, Unlimited Arcade Games*, and Interactive Climbing Wall.
*No points on games. Crane games not included.
** Must be 21+ to receive drink ticket.
Fee: $29.99
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|info@allevity.fun
|Website:
|https://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
