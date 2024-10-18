Halloween Fun After Dark (Ages 18+) - Aberdeen

Oct 18, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm

It’s spooky season at Allevity! Join us for a Halloween-themed Fun After Dark on Friday, October 18 from 8 PM – 11 PM! At this spooktacular 18+ event enjoy Unlimited Attractions, Unlimited Arcade Games*, Halloween-themed drinks, Haunted Laser Tag, and 1 drink ticket for beer or wine** for only $29.99! Plus, dress up in your cute and creepy costumes because there will be a fang-tastic Costume Contest!



This frighteningly fun night includes an array of thrilling attractions including Mini Bowling, Spin Zone Bumper Cars, Laser Tag, Unlimited Arcade Games*, and Interactive Climbing Wall.



*No points on games. Crane games not included.

** Must be 21+ to receive drink ticket.

Fee: $29.99