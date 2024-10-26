Halloween Fun at Allevity! - Aberdeen

Oct 26, 2024 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Join us for a fang-tastic family friendly Halloween Party on Saturday, October 26 from 11 AM to 3 PM! For $17, get 30 minutes of Unlimited Attractions, free access to Ballocity Children’s Playground & Climbing Wall, A $5 Arcade Card, and a coloring sheet!



In between your wickedly fun festivities, you can also participate in free trick-or-treating around the facility!* Don’t delay in joining the Halloween Fun at Allevity because we are giving out a Special Treat Bag for our first 50 guests! Plus, costumes are encouraged so feel free to come dressed in your cute and creepy costumes!



*No purchase necessary.