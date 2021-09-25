Harvest Stroll

Sep 25, 2021 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Take a stroll downtown and experience the best of South Dakota's fall activities in the autumn sunshine.

Booths set up outside the Dacotah Prairie Museum building, fun autumn craft kits, decorate a pumpkin, turkey shoot games with an historic twist, downtown scavenger hunt, scenic photo ops, raffle and hot cider with a cookie.

Music provided by Allen &Jill Kirkham, folk musicians and western music historians from Spearfish, SD courtesy of South Dakota Humanities Council. Fiddlers Dan Sheldon and Judith Oliver will also be playing old time music. Special guest, Philbert the Pheasant! Welcome to fall in Brown County.

In case of inclement weather, event moves inside the museum building.