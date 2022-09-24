Harvest Stroll - Aberdeen

Sep 24, 2022 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Take a stroll downtown and experience the best of South Dakota’s fall activities in the autumn sunshine. Booths set up outside the museum building, fun seasonal make-n-take crafts, decorate a pumpkin, turkey shoot games with an historic twist, scenic photo ops, raffle and hot cider with a cookie. Music provided by Eliza Blue, folk musician from Perkins County, SD. Fiddlers Dan Sheldon and Judith Oliver will also be playing old time music. Special guest, the Scarecrow, ready to take a picture with you. Welcome to fall in Brown County! An event for all ages. In case of inclement weather, event moves inside museum building. Free admission.



