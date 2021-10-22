Share |

Haunted Forest 2021

Oct 22, 2021 6:30 pm - 10:30 pm

 Wylie Park, October 22 – 23

Haunted Forest, a traditional Halloween event, will be held on Friday and Saturday, October 22 – 23, in Storybook Land and Wylie Park. This is a thrilling, chilling and exciting Halloween event for youth and adults of all ages. A special matinee performance for younger children will be held Saturday afternoon with ticket sales from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., which includes trick or treating with the Haunted Forest characters. The evening performances will begin at 6:30 p.m. with ticket sales ending at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are sold at the Wylie Park Pavilion. Advanced tickets will be sold for the evening performances, during regular business hours, at the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Office and other locations to be announced.
 
Matinee performance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $5.00
     (Recommended for small children and families)
     1:00-3:00 p.m. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Saturday Only
 
Evening performances . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .$15.00
     6:30-10:30 p.m. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Both Nights
 
Co-sponsored by the Aberdeen Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department and Aberdeen Optimist Club. For more information, check the website at www.aberdeenhauntedforest.org or like the Aberdeen Haunted Forest on Facebook.

Location:   Wylie Park
Map:   2300 24th Ave NW Aberdeen SD 57401
Phone:   605-626-7025
Email:   mark.hoven@aberdeen.sd.us
Website:   https://www.aberdeen.sd.us/347/Haunted-Forest

All Dates:
Oct 22, 2021 6:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Oct 23, 2021 6:30 pm - 10:30 pm Special Matinee for small children & families from 1pm to 3pm

