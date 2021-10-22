Haunted Forest 2021

Haunted Forest, a traditional Halloween event, will be held on Friday and Saturday, October 22 – 23, in Storybook Land and Wylie Park. This is a thrilling, chilling and exciting Halloween event for youth and adults of all ages. A special matinee performance for younger children will be held Saturday afternoon with ticket sales from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., which includes trick or treating with the Haunted Forest characters. The evening performances will begin at 6:30 p.m. with ticket sales ending at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are sold at the Wylie Park Pavilion. Advanced tickets will be sold for the evening performances, during regular business hours, at the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Office and other locations to be announced.

Matinee performance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $5.00

(Recommended for small children and families)

1:00-3:00 p.m. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Saturday Only

Evening performances . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .$15.00

6:30-10:30 p.m. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .Both Nights