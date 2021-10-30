Haunted History Tours Over Night Experience

Oct 30, 2021 7:00 pm

Haunted History Tours Over Night Experience - October 30.

Can you brave the night inside a former ward of the Yankton State Hospital? Experience the Mead Cultural education Center after hours.

Flashlight tour, tarot card reading and more!

Tickets go on sale October 1st. No presales.

$50.00 per person (Space is limited so get your tickets early)

A list of recommended items to bring will be emailed to attendees prior to the event.