Haunted History Tours Over Night Experience
Oct 30, 2021 7:00 pm
Haunted History Tours Over Night Experience - October 30.
Can you brave the night inside a former ward of the Yankton State Hospital? Experience the Mead Cultural education Center after hours.
Flashlight tour, tarot card reading and more!
Tickets go on sale October 1st. No presales.
$50.00 per person (Space is limited so get your tickets early)
A list of recommended items to bring will be emailed to attendees prior to the event.
|Location:
|Mead Cultural Education Center
|Map:
|82 Mickelson Dr. Yankton SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-3898
|Website:
|https://www.meadbuilding.org/
All Dates:
Are you brave enough to spend the night?
