Haunted History Tours Over Night Experience

Oct 30, 2021 7:00 pm

 Haunted History Tours Over Night Experience - October 30. 

Can you brave the night inside a former ward of the Yankton State Hospital? Experience the Mead Cultural education Center after hours.

Flashlight tour, tarot card reading and more!

Tickets go on sale October 1st. No presales.

$50.00 per person (Space is limited so get your tickets early)
A list of recommended items to bring will be emailed to attendees prior to the event.


Location:   Mead Cultural Education Center
Map:   82 Mickelson Dr. Yankton SD 57078
Phone:   605-665-3898
Website:   https://www.meadbuilding.org/

All Dates:
Are you brave enough to spend the night?

Mead Cultural Education Center
