Haunted History Tours - Yankton
Oct 19, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
The Mead Museum is offering two nights of Haunted History Tours. A map will guide you between five historic Yankton sites where a narrator will present the building history & its haunting stories. Your ticket will be stamped at each site & when you collect all five stamps, you can enter into our prize give-a-way! Non-member tickets are $25 & Member tickets cost $15 (two discounted tickets limit). You can add on an Annual Membership at any level to qualify for the Member discount! Tickets available online www.meadbuilding.org
Fee: $25 non members and $15 members
|Location:
|Mead Museum
|Map:
|82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|6056653898
|Email:
|events@meadbuilding.org
|Website:
|http://www.meadbuilding.org
All Dates:
Oct 18, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Oct 19, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
