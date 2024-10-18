Haunted History Tours - Yankton

Oct 19, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

The Mead Museum is offering two nights of Haunted History Tours. A map will guide you between five historic Yankton sites where a narrator will present the building history & its haunting stories. Your ticket will be stamped at each site & when you collect all five stamps, you can enter into our prize give-a-way! Non-member tickets are $25 & Member tickets cost $15 (two discounted tickets limit). You can add on an Annual Membership at any level to qualify for the Member discount! Tickets available online www.meadbuilding.org

Fee: $25 non members and $15 members