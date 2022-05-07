Have a 'Draft' & Meet a 'Draft' - Kentucky Derby at Backspace Brewing Co.

May 7, 2022 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Greckel Farms will be bringing three of their Clydesdales (Ted, Jenny & Katy) to celebrate the Kentucky Derby!

Get out your derby best (hats included ladies) and join us for the race or snag a photo with your favorite horse.

Broken Trellis will be at the event from 5-8pm serving up delicious 'farm to fork' specialities for the evening. Pair a tasting dish with your favorite brew!