Share |

Have a 'Draft' & Meet a 'Draft' - Kentucky Derby at Backspace Brewing Co.

May 7, 2022 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Greckel Farms will be bringing three of their Clydesdales (Ted, Jenny & Katy) to celebrate the Kentucky Derby!

Get out your derby best (hats included ladies) and join us for the race or snag a photo with your favorite horse.  

Broken Trellis will be at the event from 5-8pm serving up delicious 'farm to fork' specialities for the evening. Pair a tasting dish with your favorite brew!


Location:   Brewery Building Meridian District Downtown
Map:   204 Walnut St, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   (605) 689-0321
Email:   backspacebrewing@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.backspacebeer.com/

All Dates:
May 7, 2022 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Greckel Farms will be bringing three of their Clydesdales (Ted, Jenny & Katy) to celebrate the Kentucky Derby! Get out your derby best (hats included ladies) and join us for the race or snag a photo with your favorite horse.   Broken Trellis will be at the event from 5-8pm serving up delicious 'farm to fork' specialities for the evening. Pair a tasting dish with your favorite brew!
Brewery Building Meridian District Downtown
Brewery Building Meridian District Downtown 57078 204 Walnut St, Yankton, SD 57078

Search All Events By Day

May (2022)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable