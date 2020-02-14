Historic Homestake Opera House to screen French Kiss for Valentine's Movie Night - Lead

Feb 14, 2020 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

LEAD – The Historic Homestake Opera House will host a Valentine’s Movie Night on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 7:00 pm. The evening features the screening of French Kiss starring Meg Ryan and Kevin Kline, and includes a sweet treat package with a beverage, popcorn, and handmade chocolate truffle. The event is open to the public.



Join us at the Homestake Opera House for a nostalgic, romantic evening in our historic theater featuring French Kiss starring Meg Ryan and Kevin Kline, and a sweet treat package that will sweep you off your feet. The package includes a beverage of your choice (alcoholic and non-alcoholic available), movie theater popcorn, and a handmade chocolate truffle. Doors open at 6:30 pm, film begins at 7:00. To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.com, or contact the Homestake Opera House.



The Historic Homestake Opera House (HHOH) was a visionary architectural and cultural gift to the City of Lead in 1914 from part owner of the Homestake Gold Mine, Phoebe Hearst, who cared deeply about arts, culture, and education for the miners and their families. The facility included a library, theater, indoor pool, and bowling alley. The theater burned in 1984 and sat empty for over a decade. The HHOH has raised and spent more than $4 million in restoration, programs, and operations to date. The HHOH is a contributing landmark in the historic district of Lead, SD, on the National Register of Historic Places, and is a National Landmark of American Music.





Historic Homestake Opera House Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation established in 1998 with the mission of returning the Opera House to productive use for the education and enrichment of the citizens of our community in order to provide educational and cultural opportunities for generations to come.



