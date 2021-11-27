Holiday Celebration & Winter Market
Nov 27, 2021 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Help us usher in the holiday season with a festive celebration, including ice skating, and our annual tree lighting. Shop the Winter Market that features a collection of local vendors where you are sure to find that perfect handcrafted gift.
Followed promptly by the Festival of Light Parade downtown.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|512 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605.716.7979
|Email:
|INFO@MAINSTREETSQUARERC.COM
|Website:
|https://mainstreetsquare.org/
All Dates:
