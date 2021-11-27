Share |

Holiday Celebration & Winter Market

Nov 27, 2021 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Help us usher in the holiday season with a festive celebration, including ice skating, and our annual tree lighting. Shop the Winter Market that features a collection of local vendors where you are sure to find that perfect handcrafted gift.

Followed promptly by the Festival of Light Parade downtown.


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   512 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605.716.7979
Email:   INFO@MAINSTREETSQUARERC.COM
Website:   https://mainstreetsquare.org/

All Dates:
