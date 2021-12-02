Holiday Festival of Lights

Dec 2, 2021 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Christmas Around the World is the 2021 theme for the Yankton Holiday Festival of Lights.

The Yankton community will come together to celebrate the start of the holiday season. The Meridian District will illuminate with classic cars, floats, boats, fire trucks and thousands of Christmas lights.

Join us at the entrance of the Meridian Bridge for the official lighting of the Yankton Christmas Tree. With the flip of a switch, Yankton's Christmas Tree will officially usher in the Holiday Season at the Meridian Bridge. Join us for the tree lighting and a Mayors proclamation for the 6th annual Christmas Tree Lighting. A short fireworks show will proceed the official lighting and will be seen from anywhere along the parade route.

Join us, dress warm, and enjoy the festivities!

6:00pm Parade

7:00pm Tree Lighting

7:15pm Fireworks

**Please note that the entire parade route will be a Special Events No Parking closure for the safety of our participants and spectators.