Holiday Gift Workshop - Deadwood

Dec 14, 2019 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Participants will choose from a variety of ideas to create handmade gifts for family and friends — a natural photo holder, unique magnets, colorful coasters, craft traditional holiday ornaments and more. Packaging and wrapping paper will also be available. Light refreshments will be provided.

Fee: $6 for members and $11 for non-members plus tax. Reservations required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Website:   http://www.deadwoodhistory.com

