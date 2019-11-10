Homes For The Holidays - Rapid City

Nov 10, 2019 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

The Black Hills Symphony League presents the 2019 Homes for the Holidays tour, which raises funds to support the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra and other music education outreach.



Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door, and are available online at www.LeagueHomeTour.org or at Alex Johnson Mercantile, Flowers by LeRoy, Family Fare East and Family Fare West, Victoria’s Garden, Someone's in the Kitchen, Rare Finds Décor Brenda Howard, 5th & Main Furniture by Freed’s, Weathered Vane, and Younique Finds.



$15 (cash or check) round trip coach rides to either event are available from Affordable Adventures. Advance Reservations Required. Call 605-342-7691.