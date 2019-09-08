Homesteader Day Celebration - Valley Springs
Sep 8, 2019 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Demonstrations of horse-powered farming, candle dipping, rope making, dutch oven cooking, old time fiddlers, Civil War soldiers, and other aspects of pioneer life.
|Location:
|Beaver Creek Nature Area
|Map:
|48351 264th Street, Valley Springs, SD 57068
|Phone:
|605-594-3824
|Email:
|PalisadesPark@state.sd.us
|Website:
|http://www.gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/beaver-creek/
All Dates:
