Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles - Canton
Jun 14, 2024 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Ready for a legendary night of music?
Get ready to rock with Southern California's legendary Hotel California "A Salute to the Eagles" on Friday, June 14 at 7 p.m. – Doors open at 6 p.m!
We're selling reserved seating tickets for $50 on EventBrite. Don't miss out on this spirited blend of originality and excellence that has captured the hearts of fans worldwide!
For an unforgettable journey through the Greatest American Songbook, join us as we check into The Hotel California.
Fee: $50
|Location:
|Canton Performing Arts Center
|Map:
|800 N Main St, Canton, SD 57013
|Email:
|info@cantonpac.com
|Website:
|https://cantonpac.com/upcomingevents
All Dates:
