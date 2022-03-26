Share |

Hub City Radio's Spring Big Boy Toy Show

Mar 26, 2022 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Hub City Radio invites you to think warm thoughts and get ready for Summer fun with the 2022 Spring Big Boy Toy Show at The Expo at the Brown County Fair Grounds March 26 & 27.

Stop by and see what's new in big boy toys for 2022 from 9AM-6PM Saturday and 11AM-4PM Sunday. There's no charge for admission so bring the family out and think warm thoughts coming soon!

Great opportunity to see the newest outdoor recreational vehicles, boats, campers and so much more!


Location:   The Expo at the Brown County Fair Grounds
Map:   Brown County Fairgrounds 25 Market St. Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   (605) 229-3632
Email:   news@hubcityradio.com
Website:   http://hubcityradio.com/

