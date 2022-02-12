Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Hub City Radio's Winter Big Boy Toy Show
Feb 12, 2022 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Hub City Radio invites you to think warm thoughts and get ready for Summer fun with the 2022 Winter Big Boy Toy Show at the Dakota Event Center February 12 and 13.
Stop by and see what's new in big boy toys for 2022 from 10AM-6PM Saturday and 11AM-4PM Sunday. There's no charge for admission so bring the family out and think warm thoughts during the cold winter months!
Businesses that will be on hand for the 2022 Winter Big Boy Toy Show include:
Jack's Campers
Sight and Sound
Dave's Marine
Midwest Decorative Stone
Robert Stiehl State Farm Insurance
Disabled American Veterans
Cool Cart Parts
Helm Marine
The Dakota Event Center
The Dakota Event Center 57401 720 Lamont St S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
