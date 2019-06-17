Human Survival on Mars - Dr. Lucie Poulet, Kennedy Space Center-Mitchell

Jun 17, 2019 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Dr. Lucie Poulet of the NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida will speak at the Mitchell Public Library on Monday, June 17, at 10:30, 2:00, and 7:00 pm.



Dr. Poulet has participated in recent Mars simulation missions and specializes in plant growth in low-gravity environments.Her experiences include work as a Mars analog astronaut during a NASA-funded four-month mission in a remote region of Hawai'i.



Dr. Poulet will share her experiences with audiences of all ages.



Poulet is currently a post-doctoral researcher at the NASA Kennedy Space Center,

specializing in food production.To date, Poulet has spent over 40 minutes in

weightlessness in parabolic flights, testing an experiment related to plant behavior.



Dr. Poulet holds degrees in engineering from Purdue University and Universite

Clermont Auvergne in France. She has worked with four different space agencies and is applying to be a career astronaut with AdvancingX.



Poulet's presentations in Mitchell are free and open to the public.



For more information, please contact Jean Patrick at the Mitchell Public Library:

605-995-8480.

Fee: $Free