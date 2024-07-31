Ignite: Braiding Indigenous and Western STEM for K-5 - Mission

Jul 31, 2024 - Aug 1, 2024

Ignite offers K-5 standard aligned, hands-on STEM lessons that are culturally relevant to the learners and communities of the Oceti Sakowin. Join us for this workshop on the Sinte Gleska University campus* to explore the topics and approaches that make STEM fun, enriching, and culturally relevant.



K-5 in-service teachers are invited to wonder, investigate and grow using Ignite to enrich their STEM instruction. A $250 stipend is offered upon attendance of both days and a submission of reflection.