Ignite: Braiding Indigenous and Western STEM for K-5 - Mission

Jul 31, 2024 - Aug 1, 2024

Ignite offers K-5 standard aligned, hands-on STEM lessons that are culturally relevant to the learners and communities of the Oceti Sakowin. Join us for this workshop on the Sinte Gleska University campus* to explore the topics and approaches that make STEM fun, enriching, and culturally relevant.

K-5 in-service teachers are invited to wonder, investigate and grow using Ignite to enrich their STEM instruction. A $250 stipend is offered upon attendance of both days and a submission of reflection.


Location:   Sinte Gleska University
Map:   101 Antelope Lake Circle, Mission, SD 57555
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=137969&org_id=SDDC

All Dates:
Jul 31, 2024 - Aug 1, 2024 9am-4pm

