Ignite: Braiding Indigenous and Western STEM for K-5 - Mission
Jul 31, 2024 - Aug 1, 2024
Ignite offers K-5 standard aligned, hands-on STEM lessons that are culturally relevant to the learners and communities of the Oceti Sakowin. Join us for this workshop on the Sinte Gleska University campus* to explore the topics and approaches that make STEM fun, enriching, and culturally relevant.
K-5 in-service teachers are invited to wonder, investigate and grow using Ignite to enrich their STEM instruction. A $250 stipend is offered upon attendance of both days and a submission of reflection.
|Location:
|Sinte Gleska University
|Map:
|101 Antelope Lake Circle, Mission, SD 57555
|Phone:
|6052248295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=137969&org_id=SDDC
All Dates:
Jul 31, 2024 - Aug 1, 2024 9am-4pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.