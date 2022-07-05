Innoskate Pine Ridge
Jul 5, 2022
The Smithsonian’s Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation, USA Skateboarding and Levitt at the Falls will collaborate to create a one-of-a-kind Innoskate festival for the Oglala Lakota Nation in Pine Ridge at Toby Eagle Bull Skatepark, July 5 (and Sioux Falls at Levitt at the Falls, July 7–9).
The Innoskate festival brings skateboarding and local communities together in a dynamic exploration of invention, creativity, fun and freedom of expression.
|Location:
|Toby Eagle Bull Skatepark
|Map:
|BIA Hwy 32, Pine Ridge, SD 57770
|Phone:
|(605) 271-1560
|Email:
|info@levittsiouxfalls.org
|Website:
|https://www.levittsiouxfalls.org/innoskate/
All Dates:
Jul 5, 2022
A FREE FESTIVAL WITH SKATEBOARDING, INVENTION, CREATIVITY, AND FUN
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.