Innoskate Pine Ridge

Jul 5, 2022

The Smithsonian’s Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation, USA Skateboarding and Levitt at the Falls will collaborate to create a one-of-a-kind Innoskate festival for the Oglala Lakota Nation in Pine Ridge at Toby Eagle Bull Skatepark, July 5 (and Sioux Falls at Levitt at the Falls, July 7–9).

The Innoskate festival brings skateboarding and local communities together in a dynamic exploration of invention, creativity, fun and freedom of expression.