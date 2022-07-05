Share |

Innoskate Pine Ridge

Jul 5, 2022

The Smithsonian’s Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation, USA Skateboarding and Levitt at the Falls will collaborate to create a one-of-a-kind Innoskate festival for the Oglala Lakota Nation in Pine Ridge at Toby Eagle Bull Skatepark, July 5 (and Sioux Falls at Levitt at the Falls, July 7–9).

The Innoskate festival brings skateboarding and local communities together in a dynamic exploration of invention, creativity, fun and freedom of expression.


Location:   Toby Eagle Bull Skatepark
Map:   BIA Hwy 32, Pine Ridge, SD 57770
Phone:   (605) 271-1560
Email:   info@levittsiouxfalls.org
Website:   https://www.levittsiouxfalls.org/innoskate/

All Dates:
A FREE FESTIVAL WITH SKATEBOARDING, INVENTION, CREATIVITY, AND FUN

