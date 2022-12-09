Jingle Bell Legacy Ride - Rapid City
Dec 9, 2022 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Join Strider on December 9th at 11:30 am at Sioux Park for the jolliest ride of the season. This lunch-hour, holiday-themed ride will be filled with treats, games, raffle drawings, and a 5-mile bike path ride.
We encourage businesses to register and create a team for $50 plus $10/rider. Don't have a team? Individuals can register as well for just a $10 donation.
All proceeds will go to support All Kids Bike®, a nonprofit focused on teaching every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class.
All ages are welcome, and helmets are encouraged for this this event.
Be there or be a grinch!
Fee: $10 per rider
|Location:
|Sioux Park
|Map:
|733 Canyon Lake Dr, Rapid City, South Dakota 57702
|Website:
|https://striderbikes.com/all-events/jingle-bell-legacy-ride-2022/
