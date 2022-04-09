Share |

Keystone Spring Fling Vendor Fair

Apr 9, 2022 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Join the community of Keystone for a day full of fun with our Spring Fling Vendor Fair. 

Being held at the Keystone Community Center we will have arts & crafts, local vendors, tons of food and other concessions. 

Location:   Keystone Community Center
Map:   1101 Madill St, Keystone SD 57751
Phone:   605-786-3035
Email:   director@keystonechamber.com
Website:   http://visitkeystone.com

Apr 9, 2022 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

