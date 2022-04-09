Keystone Spring Fling Vendor Fair
Apr 9, 2022 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Join the community of Keystone for a day full of fun with our Spring Fling Vendor Fair.
Being held at the Keystone Community Center we will have arts & crafts, local vendors, tons of food and other concessions.
Follow us on Facebook for event updates
|Location:
|Keystone Community Center
|Map:
|1101 Madill St, Keystone SD 57751
|Phone:
|605-786-3035
|Email:
|director@keystonechamber.com
|Website:
|http://visitkeystone.com
All Dates:
Apr 9, 2022 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.