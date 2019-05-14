Knickers Fore Knockers And More Golf Tournament - Sioux Falls

May 14, 2019 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Help kick cancer to the curb and transform the lives of survivors throughout South Dakota at this golf tournament fundraiser hosted by the Feisty Fighters of South Dakota. Again this year, we are featuring a double shotgun start! There will be two different tee-times and a max of 25 teams in each start. The afternoon tee-time is full and a few spots still remain in the morning. Teams will be placed in their preferred start-time on a first-come, first-served basis.



SCHEDULE:

MORNING GOLFERS

7:00 am: Registration & Morning Munchies for Shotgun #1

8:00 am: Shotgun Start for Shotgun #1

2:30-1:30 pm: Lunch for Shotgun #1



AFTERNOON GOLFERS

12:30-1:30 pm: Registration & Lunch for Shotgun #2

1:30 pm: Shotgun Start for Shotgun #2 (SOLD OUT)

6:00-7:00 pm: Dinner for all golfers (morning & afternoon teams)



ENTRY FEES:

$1,000 per team of 4 players

$300 individual players



SPONSORSHIPS:

Hole sponsorships are $250 with a full team registration

Stand-alone hole sponsorships are $500

Other sponsorship opportunities are available