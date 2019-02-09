Share |

Lakota Language Weekend - Rapid City

Feb 9, 2019 - Feb 10, 2019

Learners of all levels are invited to join us for an intensive and fun crash course on Lakota language and culture. After a weekend of study, participants will leave with knowledge of basic sentence structure as well as more advanced concepts, including the tools they need to continue learning on their own.

This is a critical time for the Lakota language — only 1,500 speakers are left. It is estimated that 150 new speakers must be added each year for the language to become sustainable again. 

This event is hosted by the Lakota Language Consortium, a nonprofit devoted to conserving Lakota language and culture by publishing learning materials, hosting educational events and raising awareness.

Tickets: $25. Group discounts are available upon request.


Location:   Best Western Ramkota Hotel
Map:   2111 N Lacrosse St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   888-525-6828
Email:   katie@languageconservancy.org
Website:   http://lakhota.org

Feb 9, 2019 - Feb 10, 2019

A crash course in Lakota language and culture.

Best Western Ramkota Hotel
Best Western Ramkota Hotel 57701 2111 N Lacrosse St, Rapid City, SD 57701

