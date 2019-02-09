Lakota Language Weekend - Rapid City

Feb 9, 2019 - Feb 10, 2019

Learners of all levels are invited to join us for an intensive and fun crash course on Lakota language and culture. After a weekend of study, participants will leave with knowledge of basic sentence structure as well as more advanced concepts, including the tools they need to continue learning on their own.

This is a critical time for the Lakota language — only 1,500 speakers are left. It is estimated that 150 new speakers must be added each year for the language to become sustainable again.

This event is hosted by the Lakota Language Consortium, a nonprofit devoted to conserving Lakota language and culture by publishing learning materials, hosting educational events and raising awareness.

Tickets: $25. Group discounts are available upon request.