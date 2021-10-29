Share |

Lantern Tour

Oct 29, 2021 9:00 pm - 10:30 pm

Wonder what a military Fort looks like in lantern light?
Join us for a night tour around the Fort where the history of the Fort and ghost stories are tangled together.
 
A State Park Entrance License is required. Daily is $8/vehicle/day or $36 for an annual pass.
 
You may purchase your entrance license at the kiosk at the entrance of the park or in the Visitor's Center during normal hours.
Please place Kiosk license on your dash, Annuals will be mailed to you.
 
Please follow CDC Guidelines, masks are encouraged due to close proximity in some places.

Location:   Fort Sisseton Historic State Park
Map:   11907 434th Ave. Lake City SD 57247
Phone:   605-448-5474
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/fort-sisseton-historic-state-park/

All Dates:
Oct 29, 2021 9:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Oct 30, 2021 9:00 pm - 10:30 pm

Wonder what a military Fort looks like in lantern light? Join us for a night tour around the Fort where the history of the Fort and ghost stories are tangled together.   A State Park Entrance License is required. Daily is $8/vehicle/day or $36 for an annual pass.   You may purchase your entrance license at the kiosk at the entrance of the park or in the Visitor's Center during normal ...
Fort Sisseton Historic State Park
Fort Sisseton Historic State Park 11907 11907 434th Ave. Lake City SD 57247

Search All Events By Day

October (2021)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!

Related Events

Frontier Christmas

Web Design by Buildable