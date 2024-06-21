Lead's "Hidden Treasure Heritage Festival" - Lead

Jun 21, 2024 - Jun 22, 2024

Lead’s “2024 Hidden Treasure Heritage Festival” celebrating its unique and colorful history will be held on Friday, June 21 & Saturday, June 22. The event will celebrate Lead’s Italian and Homestake Mine legacy. Events over the two days include “Taste of Italy” cooking class and wine tasting, Homestake & local trivia contest, treasure hunt, Italian neighborhood tours, marinara contest, tombolo (Italian bingo), kid’s games, exhibits and will end with a concert at the Homestake Opera House featuring Hank Harris, Kenny Putnam and Marley Forman (of the Red Willow Band) who will bring to life rich musical history with songs from the “Deadwood Songbook.” For details go to www.leadhistoricpreservation.org or e-mail terrywsmith53@yahoo.com.