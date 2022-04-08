LEGO Contest

Apr 8, 2022 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Lead Deadwood Arts Center will be sponsoring its 18th Annual Free LEGO Contest on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Lead Deadwood High School, 320 S. Main in Lead.

Registration will take place from 6 to 6:30 p.m. with judging beginning at 6:30 p.m. Participants should create a LEGO sculpture at home and enter it in the contest. Judging will be based on creativity and originality, so the less LEGO kit parts used, the better. Grade categories will be Pre-K, 1 & 2, 3 & 4, 5 & 6, 7 & 8, and high school and up. Awards will be given for the top three in each category. There is no pre-registration, just arrive between 6-6:30 with your entry.

The event is open to all and will be held in conjunction with the STEAM Fair sponsored by the Lead Deadwood Schools. Special thanks to our friends at CAI Construction who have been sponsoring this event the past 17-years! Participation prizes for all who enter! (For easier transport of your sculpture to the high school, please use the back door of gym on CC Curran Avenue). For more information, please call 605-584-1461