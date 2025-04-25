LEGO Contest - Lead

Apr 25, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Lead Deadwood Arts Center will be sponsoring its 21st Annual Free LEGO Contest on Friday, April 25, 2025 at Lead Deadwood High School, 320 S. Main in Lead. Registration will take place from 6 to 6:30 p.m. with judging beginning at 6:30 p.m. Participants should create a LEGO sculpture at home and enter it in the contest. Judging will be based on creativity and originality, so the less LEGO kit parts used, the better. Grade categories will be Pre-K, 1 & 2, 3 & 4, 5 & 6, 7 & 8, high school and adults. Awards will be given for the top three in each category. (For easier transport of your sculpture to the high school, please use the back door of gym on CC Curran Avenue). For more information, please call 605-584-1461. Special thanks to our friends at Dakota Gold Corp for sponsoring this year's contest!