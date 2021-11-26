LIGHT UP THE NIGHT
Nov 26, 2021 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Join us on Friday, November 26 as we light up the night in Belle Fourche!
The annual chili feed at the community hall hosted by Belle Silver Lining, a parade hosted by Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce, the lighting of the tree ceremony, and the beautiful light display hosted by CONBA.
|Map:
|509 Grant Street Belle Fourche, South Dakota 57717 United States
|Phone:
|(605) 892-2676
|Website:
|http://www.bellefourchechamber.org
All Dates:
