LIGHT UP THE NIGHT

Nov 26, 2021 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Join us on Friday, November 26 as we light up the night in Belle Fourche!

The annual chili feed at the community hall hosted by Belle Silver Lining, a parade hosted by Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce, the lighting of the tree ceremony, and the beautiful light display hosted by CONBA.

 


Map:   509 Grant Street Belle Fourche, South Dakota 57717 United States
Phone:   (605) 892-2676
Website:   http://www.bellefourchechamber.org

