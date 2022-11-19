Lille Norge Fest - Rapid CIty
Nov 19, 2022 8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Crafts, bake sale, food, entertainment, vendors, and more. Something for everyone
|Location:
|Canyon Lake Activity Center
|Map:
|2900 Canyon Lake Dr., Rapid City, SD 57702
|Phone:
|605-342-4226
|Email:
|borgundlodge@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://borgundlodge.com
A celebration of Scandinavian culture.
