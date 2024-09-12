Share |

Little STEAMers Preschool 2-Day Session (3-4 year olds) - Pierre

Sep 12, 2024 - Dec 20, 2024

Our Little STEAMers Preschool is based on the Montessori principles that children learn best when they are given the freedom to move, to choose their own work, and follow their interests, operating within boundaries that include respect for themselves, others, and their environment. In Little STEAMers Preschool students learn through guided exploration and build skills with independent hands-on learning. Using Montessori methods, our teachers progress students’ exploration skills and use a complete preschool curriculum to develop students’ understanding of STEM concepts (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and communication (language arts & literacy).

 

Fee: $693 per semester for South Dakota Discovery Center Members


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/members/evr/reg_event.php?evid=43951353&orgcode=SDDC

All Dates:
Sep 12, 2024 - Dec 20, 2024 8:00 AM 12:00 PM Every Thursday and Friday!

Our Little STEAMers Preschool is based on the Montessori principles that children learn best when they are given the freedom to move, to choose their own work, and follow their interests, operating within boundaries that include respect for themselves, others, and their environment. In Little STEAMers Preschool students learn through guided exploration and build skills with independent hands-on learning. ...
South Dakota Discovery Center
South Dakota Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

September (2024)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable