Little STEAMers Preschool 2-Day Session (3-4 year olds) - Pierre

Sep 12, 2024 - Dec 20, 2024

Our Little STEAMers Preschool is based on the Montessori principles that children learn best when they are given the freedom to move, to choose their own work, and follow their interests, operating within boundaries that include respect for themselves, others, and their environment. In Little STEAMers Preschool students learn through guided exploration and build skills with independent hands-on learning. Using Montessori methods, our teachers progress students’ exploration skills and use a complete preschool curriculum to develop students’ understanding of STEM concepts (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and communication (language arts & literacy).

Fee: $693 per semester for South Dakota Discovery Center Members