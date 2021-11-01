Main Street Square Ice Rink Opens

$6 Day Pass

$4 Ice Skate Rentals (skaters may bring their own skates)

$50 Family Bundle 10 Pack

$75 Family Bundle 10 Pack with skates

$1.00 Military or Senior Discount with I.D (Applicable to total transaction per I.D)

Merchandise

$3 Hats

$2 Gloves

$2 Socks

$2 Hand & Toe Warmers

Free Helmets & Walkers

Helmets and walkers are on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Enjoy two-for-one prices on rentals and skating admission every Tuesday!

Figure Skates vs Hockey Skates: Figures skates and hockey skates are interchangeable at the beginner level. Figure skates have a toe pick and the blade is longer.

What size of skates should I wear? Adult skates are men's sizes. Women, go down one-half to one full size. Youth skates are true to size.



Skate Sizes Available for Rent: Toddler, 6/7 to 12/13; Youth, 9 to 13; Adult, 1 to 15.

Helmets and Ice Walkers: Main Street Square promotes safe skating. Helmets and ice walkers are available first-come, first-serve and free of charge.

Skate at your own risk. Main Street Square is not liable for accidents.