Main Street Square Ice Rink Opens
Nov 1, 2021
The Main Street Square ice rink is scheduled to re-open November of 2021 - weather permitting.
Don't miss out on the region’s only maintained, outdoor ice rink with REAL ice. Ice skating under the Main Street Square Holiday Tree is one of Rapid City's classic winter traditions. It is an experience that delights both the young and old. Our rink is a gathering place where all are welcome and invited to join in the fun!
Rates
$6 Day Pass
$4 Ice Skate Rentals (skaters may bring their own skates)
$50 Family Bundle 10 Pack
$75 Family Bundle 10 Pack with skates
$1.00 Military or Senior Discount with I.D (Applicable to total transaction per I.D)
Merchandise
$3 Hats
$2 Gloves
$2 Socks
$2 Hand & Toe Warmers
Free Helmets & Walkers
Helmets and walkers are on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Enjoy two-for-one prices on rentals and skating admission every Tuesday!
Figure Skates vs Hockey Skates: Figures skates and hockey skates are interchangeable at the beginner level. Figure skates have a toe pick and the blade is longer.
What size of skates should I wear? Adult skates are men's sizes. Women, go down one-half to one full size. Youth skates are true to size.
Skate Sizes Available for Rent: Toddler, 6/7 to 12/13; Youth, 9 to 13; Adult, 1 to 15.
Helmets and Ice Walkers: Main Street Square promotes safe skating. Helmets and ice walkers are available first-come, first-serve and free of charge.
Skate at your own risk. Main Street Square is not liable for accidents.
|Location:
|MAIN STREET SQUARE
|Map:
|512 MAIN ST. STE. 980, RAPID CITY
|Phone:
|605.716.7979
|Email:
|INFO@MAINSTREETSQUARERC.COM
|Website:
|https://mainstreetsquare.org/
All Dates:
