MallWalk - Sioux Falls
Feb 2, 2019 8:00 am - 11:00 am
Register yourself or your team at LifeScapeMallwalk.org for MallWalk 25--Saturday, February 2nd at the Empire Mall!
You can also pre-register Friday, February 1st, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. at LifeScape's 2501 W. 26th Street location. Turn in your money, get your shirts--and you're ready for the walk Saturday morning! Onsite registration is 8:00 to 9:30; walk starts at 9:30. Prize announcements are at 10:30! Join us for our 25th Anniversary event!
|Location:
|Empire Mall
|Map:
|5000 W. Empire Mall, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
|Phone:
|605-444-9800
|Email:
|giving@LifeScapeSD.org
|Website:
|http://www.LifeScapeMallwalk.org
All Dates:
