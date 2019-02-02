Share |

MallWalk - Sioux Falls

Feb 2, 2019 8:00 am - 11:00 am

Register yourself or your team at LifeScapeMallwalk.org for MallWalk 25--Saturday, February 2nd at the Empire Mall!
You can also pre-register Friday, February 1st, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. at LifeScape's 2501 W. 26th Street location. Turn in your money, get your shirts--and you're ready for the walk Saturday morning! Onsite registration is 8:00 to 9:30; walk starts at 9:30. Prize announcements are at 10:30! Join us for our 25th Anniversary event!

 


Location:   Empire Mall
Map:   5000 W. Empire Mall, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Phone:   605-444-9800
Email:   giving@LifeScapeSD.org
Website:   http://www.LifeScapeMallwalk.org

