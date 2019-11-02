Mark Wills Concert Presented by The Turner County Charity Youth Pheasant Hunt-Parker

Nov 2, 2019 7:00 pm

The Turner County Charity Youth Pheasant Hunt is proud to announce that Mark Wills, one of the newest members to the Grand Ole Opry live in concert, is coming to Parker SD on November 2nd, 2019 at the Parker High School Gymnasium 331 West 1st St Parker SD . The show starts at 7PM doors open at 6pm. Tickets are $25.00 for Adults and $10.00 for k-12 students. The money raised from this event will be given to McCrossan Boys Ranch. The Turner County Charity Youth Pheasant Hunt is a 501C3 organization. We have had a rich history over the past 17 years of having several named artist preform Jimmy Fortune of the Statler Brothers, Larry Cordle singer song writer most known for writing Highway 40 Blues and Murder on Music Row, Helen Cornelius, Jett Williams daughter of Hank Williams Sr. ,Christian Artist Guy Penrod and the late Jim Ed Brown and Daryl Singeltary,

Tickets are available on www.itickets.com McCrossans Boys Ranch, The Diamond Room in Sioux Falls or call 605-505-1003

Fee: $25.00 for Adults and $10.00 for K-12 students