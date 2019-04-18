MCHS Annual Banquet & History Talk - Sioux Falls

Apr 18, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

The Minnehaha County Historical Society is holding their annual banquet and history talk. The public is welcome to attend one or both events.

Sign-in is at 6 pm, with meal following at 6:30. The history talk starts at 7:15. Jim A Carlson will speak on Governor Joe Foss, Ace of Aces.

The history talk is free and open to the public. To RSVP for the banquet, call 605-528-6290 by April 15. The cost is $15 at the door.