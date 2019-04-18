MCHS Annual Banquet & History Talk - Sioux Falls
Apr 18, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
The Minnehaha County Historical Society is holding their annual banquet and history talk. The public is welcome to attend one or both events.
Sign-in is at 6 pm, with meal following at 6:30. The history talk starts at 7:15. Jim A Carlson will speak on Governor Joe Foss, Ace of Aces.
The history talk is free and open to the public. To RSVP for the banquet, call 605-528-6290 by April 15. The cost is $15 at the door.
|Location:
|Old Courthouse Museum
|Map:
|200 W 6th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-528-6290
|Email:
|info@minnehahahistory.org
|Website:
|http://www.minnehahahistory.org
All Dates:
Jim A. Carlson discusses Governor Joe Foss.
