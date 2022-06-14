Mickelson Trail Summer Trek

Jun 14, 2022 - Jun 16, 2022

Join us for the Mickelson Trail Summer Trek!

Riders can enjoy the beauty of the heart of the Black Hills as they travel through the scenic valleys, old railroad tunnels, and historic mining towns.

The registration fee for the 3-day ride entitles riders to full amenities during the Mickelson Trail Summer Trek, including an annual trail pass, shuttle service, merchandise, refreshments, 3 meals and 6 snacks. Registration packets and additional ride information will be distributed either Monday at Early Bird Check- In or on Tuesday morning.

The Trail is a former railroad bed that has been resurfaced with crushed limestone.

Due to moisture, some parts of the trail maybe softer than others, this can make pedaling more difficult in spots.

A mountain bike is by far the bicycle of choice.

A road bike with narrow tires will not work.

Class 1 and 2 Ebikes are welcome. (Must be pedal assist, NO Throttle)

Tuesday

Check-in Location: Custer Chamber in Custer

6:30 AM

- Driver only shuttle vehicle to Edgemont

- 7:00 AM - 8:15 AM Bus leaves Edgemont to shuttle driver back to Custer (last bus leaves @ 8:15 AM)

- 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM Start: Bicycle from Custer to Edgemont (44.5 miles)

- Breaks and lunch included

- Riders and bikes return to Custer

- Chamber Bucks provided for evening meal (see list in registration packet)



Wednesday

- 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM Start: Bicycle from Custer to Rochford (39.5 miles)

-Bicycles stored in secured area in Rochford

-Shuttle buses return riders to Custer

-Breakfast and evening meal on your own

-Breaks and lunch included



Thursday

-Riders drive to Deadwood Trailhead

-Shuttle buses take riders to Rochford (7am-9am/ last bus leaves Deadwood at 9am)

8:00 AM - 10:00 AM Start: Bicycle from Rochford to Deadwood (24 miles)

-Ride ends in Deadwood where participant's vehicles are parked-Lunch Deadwood Bucks provided

-Breakfast on your own

-Breaks included